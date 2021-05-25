The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free.

British fashion model Stephanie Dubois died from a blood clot days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in Cyprus, a health official said Monday.

Dubois, 39, suffered a “serious thrombotic episode” after receiving her first dose of the vaccine on May 6, Newsweek reported. She had no underlying health conditions according to health officials at the hospital in Nicosia, where she was hospitalized May 14, after experiencing breathing issues.

The fashion model later suffered a brain hemorrhage and was in a coma before she passed away May 21.

Dubois’ death will be investigated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said a Cypriot health service spokesperson, Charalambos Charilaou.

Dubois received her first dose on May 6 and posted on Facebook: “And now I feel horrendous … pizza and bed for me.”

In a Facebook post on the morning of May 14, Dubois wrote: “Woke up feeling fine and then within an hour I had full body shakes, all my joints seized and I was struggling to breathe and was cold to the bone with a persistent headache and dizziness.”

By May 19, Dubois was reported to have gone into a coma and “was not expected to come out of it,” according to a friend, Andrew Powers, The Times reported.

Three other thrombosis incidents were reported in Cyprus following vaccinations, two of whom also received the AstraZeneca vaccine. The cases were part of 40 serious side effects reported that may be linked to COVID vaccination, which were referred to the EMA.

In its latest guidance released May 21, the EMA advised AstraZeneca should not be given to anyone who developed blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving one dose of the vaccine.

On April 7, European regulators confirmed a “possible link” between AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine and “very rare” blood clots, but concluded the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks.

The EMA did not recommend restricting use of the vaccine based on age, gender or other risk factors, but did say cases of blood clotting after vaccination “should be” listed as a possible side effect, according to a statement issued by the agency’s safety committee.

27-year-old Olympian archer dies after Pfizer vaccine

Two-time Olympic archer Haziq Kamaruddin, died at the age of 27 on May 14, after collapsing at his home days after receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. Kamaruddin died of a blocked coronary artery, the Health Ministry said Saturday, adding there was no evidence of a link to the vaccine.

There are multiple reasons a coronary artery can become blocked, including by a blood clot, according to Yale Medicine. As The Defender reported last month, all three vaccines authorized in the U.S., including Pfizer, can potentially cause blood clots.

Kamaruddin received the first dose of experimental Pfizer mRNA on April 13. He received the second dose on May 4 and posted a photo to Instagram.

Haziq represented Malaysia at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games and was hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, with the qualification competition to be held in Paris in June. He was also a member of his country’s recurve team which won silver at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.